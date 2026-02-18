Loaded Lions (LION) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $128.50 Million

Loaded Lions (LION) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Loaded Lions has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Loaded Lions token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Loaded Lions has a market capitalization of $128.50 million and approximately $700.75 thousand worth of Loaded Lions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loaded Lions alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,492.62 or 0.99958853 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Loaded Lions Token Profile

Loaded Lions’ launch date was March 2nd, 2025. Loaded Lions’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,679,999,400 tokens. Loaded Lions’ official website is loadedlions.com. Loaded Lions’ official Twitter account is @loadedlions_cdc. Loaded Lions’ official message board is crypto.com/en/product-news/lion-token-launch.

Loaded Lions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loaded Lions (LION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Loaded Lions has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 30,845,220,686 in circulation. The last known price of Loaded Lions is 0.00418728 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $684,498.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loadedlions.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loaded Lions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loaded Lions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loaded Lions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loaded Lions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loaded Lions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.