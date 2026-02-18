Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) VP Sells $4,542,654.75 in Stock

Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,202.10. This represents a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LIN traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,927. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.95 and a 200 day moving average of $447.73. The company has a market cap of $226.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $3,246,750,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Linde by 10,454.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,424,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,033,940,000 after buying an additional 2,401,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Linde by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,245,255,000 after buying an additional 1,275,477 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Linde by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,941,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,680,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth $453,274,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.20.

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

