LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Short Interest Update

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,260,872 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 8,725,668 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,317,908 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 24.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 24.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,317,908 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LENZ. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered LENZ Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LENZ Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LENZ Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4%

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,758,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,330,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,292 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,122,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,907,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 509,250 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LENZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,625. The stock has a market cap of $402.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. LENZ Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.