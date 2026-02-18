LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Short Interest Update

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,260,872 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 8,725,668 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,317,908 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 24.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 24.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,317,908 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LENZ. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered LENZ Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LENZ Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.
NASDAQ:LENZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,625. The stock has a market cap of $402.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. LENZ Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $50.40.
LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.
