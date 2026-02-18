Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$221.27 and traded as high as C$232.60. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$231.09, with a volume of 435 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$249.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$221.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$219.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of -0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lassonde Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Lassonde Industries Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It also acts as a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a major producer of cranberry sauces. The company operates through a single segment being the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of ready-to-drink juices and drinks; frozen juice concentrates; and specialty food products; and the importation, packaging, and marketing of selected wines from several countries of origin.

