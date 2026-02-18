Lassonde Industries Inc (LAS.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on March 13th

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Lassonde Industries Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TSE LAS.A traded up C$2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$233.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$177.47 and a one year high of C$245.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$221.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$219.24.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It also acts as a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a major producer of cranberry sauces. The company operates through a single segment being the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of ready-to-drink juices and drinks; frozen juice concentrates; and specialty food products; and the importation, packaging, and marketing of selected wines from several countries of origin.

