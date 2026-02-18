Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LADR

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $10.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 29.65, a current ratio of 29.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.39%.

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Access Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 440,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 96,630 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 623,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 207,167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 81,503.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 372,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 371,654 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is a publicly traded commercial real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust. The firm specializes in originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, subordinate financings such as mezzanine loans and B-notes, and equity investments. In addition to direct lending activities, Ladder Capital invests in and manages commercial mortgage‐backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), providing financing across a range of property types including office, retail, multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Since its inception in 2008, Ladder Capital has developed a platform that supports both balance-sheet lending and structured securitization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.