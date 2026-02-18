Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Raised to $323.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $220.00 to $323.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRYS. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $287.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.49. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $298.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.87.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.30% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total transaction of $5,504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,413,711 shares in the company, valued at $311,242,613.76. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $3,401,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,200.52. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8,950.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and strong top-line: KRYS reported $1.70 EPS vs. $1.62 consensus and $107.1M in VYJUVEK revenue (beat revenue estimates). The results showed rising profitability and helped push shares to a new 12‑month high. Earnings / Transcript

Quarterly beat and strong top-line: KRYS reported $1.70 EPS vs. $1.62 consensus and $107.1M in VYJUVEK revenue (beat revenue estimates). The results showed rising profitability and helped push shares to a new 12‑month high. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline regulatory wins: FDA granted RMAT designation for KB707 (advanced NSCLC) and Fast Track for KB111 (Hailey‑Hailey disease) — these designations can accelerate development and increase long‑term upside if trials succeed. Press Release

Pipeline regulatory wins: FDA granted RMAT designation for KB707 (advanced NSCLC) and Fast Track for KB111 (Hailey‑Hailey disease) — these designations can accelerate development and increase long‑term upside if trials succeed. Positive Sentiment: Strong balance sheet: ~ $956M in cash & investments at year‑end supports commercialization, multiple trials, and potential international launches. Quiver AI Summary

Strong balance sheet: ~ $956M in cash & investments at year‑end supports commercialization, multiple trials, and potential international launches. Neutral Sentiment: Commercial momentum and awards: VYJUVEK continues uptake in Germany, France and Japan (90+ patients prescribed across those markets) and received Prix Galien recognition — positive validation but limited near‑term revenue until pricing is finalized. Commercial Update

Commercial momentum and awards: VYJUVEK continues uptake in Germany, France and Japan (90+ patients prescribed across those markets) and received Prix Galien recognition — positive validation but limited near‑term revenue until pricing is finalized. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available: earnings slide deck and call transcript provide detail on guidance, pipeline milestones (CORAL‑3, IOLITE, EMERALD‑1) — useful for due diligence but not new catalysts by themselves. Slide Deck

Investor materials available: earnings slide deck and call transcript provide detail on guidance, pipeline milestones (CORAL‑3, IOLITE, EMERALD‑1) — useful for due diligence but not new catalysts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Stock trimmed gains after the print: shares briefly fell despite the beat — market appears focused on rising SG&A, guidance mechanics and timing of international pricing/launches rather than the one‑quarter beat. Investing.com Coverage

Stock trimmed gains after the print: shares briefly fell despite the beat — market appears focused on rising SG&A, guidance mechanics and timing of international pricing/launches rather than the one‑quarter beat. Negative Sentiment: Guidance transparency and expense mix: management provided non‑GAAP combined R&D + SG&A guidance but did not reconcile to GAAP because stock‑based compensation couldn’t be reliably estimated — this omission and materially higher SG&A ($146.7M for 2025) create uncertainty around forward GAAP profitability. Guidance / Non‑GAAP Note

Guidance transparency and expense mix: management provided non‑GAAP combined R&D + SG&A guidance but did not reconcile to GAAP because stock‑based compensation couldn’t be reliably estimated — this omission and materially higher SG&A ($146.7M for 2025) create uncertainty around forward GAAP profitability. Negative Sentiment: Europe launch timing risk: pricing negotiations in Germany and France are ongoing (may extend into 2H‑2026/2027), which could delay revenue growth from those markets despite clinical/regulatory progress. MSN / Europe Launch

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company’s lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

