Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.73 and last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 71479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.7940.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNYJY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Kone Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kone Oyj to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kone Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kone Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kone Oyj Trading Up 5.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93.

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. Kone Oyj had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kone Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Kone Oyj is a Finland-based company that designs, manufactures and services elevators, escalators and automatic building doors. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Espoo, Kone has grown into a global provider of people-flow solutions, supplying new equipment as well as modernization and maintenance services for a wide range of buildings, including residential, commercial, healthcare, retail and transportation facilities.

The company’s core activities include the engineering and installation of elevator and escalator systems, ongoing maintenance programs to ensure safety and uptime, and modernization of aging equipment to improve performance and energy efficiency.

