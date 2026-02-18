Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 367.40 and last traded at GBX 361.40, with a volume of 3761604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGF shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 320 price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 280 to GBX 285 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 294 to GBX 303 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 331 to GBX 334 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 to GBX 311 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 309.14.

Kingfisher Trading Up 0.7%

Insider Buying and Selling at Kingfisher

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The company has a market cap of £6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 325.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 300.79.

In other news, insider Lucinda Riches purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 323 per share, for a total transaction of £48,450. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,800 stores, supported by a team of c.73,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

