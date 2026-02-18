King Wealth Management Group Acquires 10,529 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of King Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,344 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,204,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,095 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,816,000. SWF LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,421.6% in the second quarter. SWF LLC now owns 1,868,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,906,000 after buying an additional 1,835,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 12,540,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,941 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.