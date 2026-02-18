Keener Financial Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Keener Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,777 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

