Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.9299. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $0.9488, with a volume of 30,460 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kandi Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Up 7.5%

The stock has a market cap of $87.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a China-based manufacturer focused on the design, development and production of electric vehicles (EVs), batteries and charging infrastructure. The company offers a range of small, neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs) under its own brand and supplies key components—including battery packs and electric drive systems—to automotive partners. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Kandi is engaged in the development and operation of charging stations and battery-swap facilities intended to support EV adoption in urban environments.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, Kandi began its operations producing all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and recreational off-road products.

