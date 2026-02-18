Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,755.05 and traded as low as GBX 4,980. Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 5,000, with a volume of 27,222 shares changing hands.

JDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,380 target price on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Judges Scientific from GBX 7,900 to GBX 5,600 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,490.

The company has a market capitalization of £330.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79.

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 23 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities. The UK is a recognised centre of excellence for scientific instruments. The Group has received five Queen’s Awards for innovation and export.

The Group’s companies predominantly operate in global niche markets, with long term growth fundamentals and resilient margins.

Judges Scientific maintains a policy of selectively acquiring businesses that generate sustainable profits and cash.

