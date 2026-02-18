JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 12750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.81.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $506.29 million, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

