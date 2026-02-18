JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,043,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,657% from the previous session’s volume of 116,294 shares.The stock last traded at $75.1660 and had previously closed at $74.96.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 470.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.