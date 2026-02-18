JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,043,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,657% from the previous session’s volume of 116,294 shares.The stock last traded at $75.1660 and had previously closed at $74.96.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
