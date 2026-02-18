JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $641.16 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 401,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $641,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $499.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.14.

NYSE MSI opened at $458.52 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.59 and a 200-day moving average of $421.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

