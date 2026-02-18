JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,847,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $1,009,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Raymond James Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul C. Reilly sold 130,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total value of $21,321,584.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 260,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,508,079.90. The trade was a 33.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Raymond James Financial stock opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.66. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 13.07%.Raymond James Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Raymond James Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.17.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm’s core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

Featured Stories

