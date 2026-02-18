JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,469,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $981,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 240.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.21. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $97.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

