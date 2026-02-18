Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Charles Jobson Acquires 15,397 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Charles Jobson bought 15,397 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,874.50. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,645,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,999. This represents a 0.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joint Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of JYNT opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

Get Joint alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Joint by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Joint by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Joint during the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Joint by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 31,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JYNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Joint

About Joint

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Chiropractic, Inc, doing business as Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT), is a franchisor and operator of outpatient chiropractic clinics in the United States. Under its flagship The Joint Chiropractic brand, the company offers membership-based, cash-focused spinal adjustment services designed to promote accessible, routine care for neck and back discomfort. By removing insurance requirements and offering walk-in visits, Joint aims to streamline the patient experience and reduce cost barriers to ongoing chiropractic treatment.

Joint’s growth strategy centers on partnering with franchisees to expand its network of clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.