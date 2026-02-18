Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Kate Dehoff Sells 8,539 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 8,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $84,365.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 159,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,584.76. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kate Dehoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Wednesday, February 11th, Kate Dehoff sold 16,235 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $160,888.85.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Kate Dehoff sold 1,076 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $11,351.80.

On Monday, February 2nd, Kate Dehoff sold 8,194 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $85,873.12.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Kate Dehoff sold 28,260 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $415,987.20.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Kate Dehoff sold 7,092 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $105,245.28.

On Friday, January 2nd, Kate Dehoff sold 10,484 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $141,638.84.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 15,713,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,759,029. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 22.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JOBY

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.