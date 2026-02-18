Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Holdings Boosted by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 3.1% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 157,575 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Financial Group purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after buying an additional 45,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 579,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after buying an additional 87,865 shares during the period.

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.1819 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

