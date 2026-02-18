Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.0 million-$575.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.0 million. Itron also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.750-6.250 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITRI. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on Itron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.10.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. Itron has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $110.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 10.69%.The business had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $51,729.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,252.68. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $33,102.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,878.74. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,113 shares of company stock valued at $301,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Itron by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP grew its stake in Itron by 683.2% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 13,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,496,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

