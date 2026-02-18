Itochu (ITOCY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Itochu (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Itochu to post earnings of $0.1802 per share and revenue of $28.7276 billion for the quarter.

Itochu Stock Down 3.5%

Itochu stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. Itochu has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itochu

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Itochu stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itochu Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ITOCY. Zacks Research raised Itochu to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Itochu in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itochu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Itochu Company Profile

Itochu Corporation is a major Japanese trading company (sogo shosha) that operates a diversified global business spanning trading, investment and services. The company traces its roots to the 19th century and has evolved from a textile trading firm into a broad-based commercial and investment group. Its American Depositary Receipts trade over the counter under the symbol ITOCY.

Itochu conducts commodity and product trading across a wide range of sectors including textiles and apparel, machinery, metals and minerals, energy and chemicals, food and consumer products, information and communications technology, and real estate.

