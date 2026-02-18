iShares U.S. Energy ETF $IYE Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,558 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYE. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,303.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

