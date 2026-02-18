iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Stock Holdings Decreased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $73,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $374.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $382.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

