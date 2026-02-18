iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF $TCHI Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,081 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 10,956.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TCHI opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.4615 dividend. This represents a yield of 402.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

