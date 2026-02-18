iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 850,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $61,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 44,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 79.9% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 51,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 136,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $104.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average is $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

