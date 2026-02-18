iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 850,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $61,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 44,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 79.9% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 51,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 136,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
iShares Gold Trust News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish technical patterns and expectations of eventual Fed rate cuts are supporting upside potential for gold, which could underpin IAU if key supports hold. Gold and Silver Technical Analysis: Bullish Structure Builds Ahead of FOMC Minutes
- Positive Sentiment: Gold has shown a bounce above the ~$4,935 area despite dollar strength, suggesting short-term resilience that could stabilize IAU flows. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: $5,000 Clash as Dollar Firms – Break or Reversal?
- Positive Sentiment: ANZ and other strategists are projecting materially higher gold later this year (ANZ sees ~$5,800/oz in Q2), a bullish fundamental narrative that could attract flows back into IAU if momentum returns. ANZ sees gold hitting $5,800 an ounce in the second quarter
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary pushing back on bearish calls (e.g., JP Morgan critique) supports the view that current dips may be corrective, not trend-reversal, which is constructive for IAU holders. JP Morgan says there’s a case against the gold rally continuing – and it’s wrong
- Neutral Sentiment: Traders are awaiting the FOMC minutes; near-term moves may hinge on Fed commentary, yields and dollar momentum rather than fresh macro shocks—this keeps IAU’s direction uncertain until minutes are parsed. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Retreats As Chinese New Year Holidays Begin
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple technical analyses point to support near the 50-day MA / Fibonacci levels; these are watch points for traders but don’t guarantee a sustained reversal. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Traders Eye 50-Day MA for Gold Rally Price Prediction
- Negative Sentiment: Risk-on developments—U.S.-Iran talks and other easing geopolitical headlines—have reduced safe-haven demand, pressuring gold and therefore IAU. Gold and Silver Prices Fall as U.S.-Iran Talks Begin. Trump Says Tehran Wants a Deal.
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of strong long-liquidation and short-term selling pressure drove sharp intraday losses in gold; that type of positioning unwind hits IAU directly. Gold, silver see strong losses amid weak long liquidation
- Negative Sentiment: Heightened speculative activity and ETF volatility in China adds downside risk—volatile outflows or trading in regional ETFs can amplify swings in global gold ETFs like IAU. Safety No Longer? ETF Volatility in China Grips Gold
iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 3.1%
iShares Gold Trust Company Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
