iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY Shares Purchased by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the period. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARTY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,478,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000.

NYSEARCA:ARTY opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $54.79.

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap. ARTY was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is issued by BlackRock.

