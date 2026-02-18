iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $46,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $130.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $133.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.75.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

