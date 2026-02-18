iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 396,467 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 321,951 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,235,343 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,235,343 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,216,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 917,031 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 609,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 126,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $827,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

SHYG stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.30. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $43.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

