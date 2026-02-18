IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $33.17. Approximately 13,687,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 20,934,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86.

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $4,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,285,364.24. The trade was a 18.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,124.60. This represents a 24.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,000 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $1,747,000. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,023,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

