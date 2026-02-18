Investors Purchase High Volume of Liquidia Put Options (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 22,447 put options on the company. This is an increase of 84% compared to the typical volume of 12,167 put options.

In other Liquidia news, insider Jason Adair sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $28,655.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,188.85. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 21,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $791,345.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,883 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,730.69. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 216,820 shares of company stock worth $8,102,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $773,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $2,266,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 600.4% in the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,400,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,316,000 after buying an additional 1,200,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Liquidia has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $46.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Liquidia from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Liquidia from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

