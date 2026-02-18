Investors Buy High Volume of Marathon Petroleum Call Options (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 36,355 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,288% compared to the average daily volume of 2,619 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $200.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.73. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $210.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

