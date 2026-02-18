Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $202.52 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

