International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.83 and traded as high as GBX 128.80. International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 128.17, with a volume of 2,755,396 shares changing hands.

International Public Partnerships Stock Down 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.17.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Public Partnerships

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 12,459 shares of International Public Partnerships stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 per share, with a total value of £15,324.57. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.