International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.83 and traded as high as GBX 128.80. International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 128.17, with a volume of 2,755,396 shares changing hands.
International Public Partnerships Stock Down 0.9%
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.17.
Insider Transactions at International Public Partnerships
In related news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 12,459 shares of International Public Partnerships stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 per share, with a total value of £15,324.57. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
International Public Partnerships Company Profile
INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Public Partnerships
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- Why Q4 Could Destroy Your Wealth
- Gold Is About to Do Something It Hasn’t in 90 Years
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.