Insulet’s (PODD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $380.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $366.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

Get Insulet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PODD

Insulet Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $14.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.93. 1,218,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,087. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Insulet has a 1-year low of $230.05 and a 1-year high of $354.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 9.76%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,794,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $131,439,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $92,264,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 459,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,499,000 after purchasing an additional 283,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,082,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong demand — Insulet reported $1.55 EPS vs. $1.48 consensus and ~31% revenue growth year-over-year, driven by robust demand for its tubeless Omnipod insulin pumps; margin and ROE improvements were highlighted. This beat is the primary near-term catalyst. Read More.

Q4 beat and strong demand — Insulet reported $1.55 EPS vs. $1.48 consensus and ~31% revenue growth year-over-year, driven by robust demand for its tubeless Omnipod insulin pumps; margin and ROE improvements were highlighted. This beat is the primary near-term catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY-2026 revenue target — Insulet updated FY revenue guidance to about $3.3B versus a prior consensus near $3.0B, signaling management expects continued full-year top-line strength (supports medium-term growth thesis).

Raised FY-2026 revenue target — Insulet updated FY revenue guidance to about $3.3B versus a prior consensus near $3.0B, signaling management expects continued full-year top-line strength (supports medium-term growth thesis). Positive Sentiment: Strategic expansion / supply update — Company announced a strategic expansion and supply-agreement update that should help scale production/fulfillment of Omnipod, reducing execution risk if delivery and ramp go as planned. Read More.

Strategic expansion / supply update — Company announced a strategic expansion and supply-agreement update that should help scale production/fulfillment of Omnipod, reducing execution risk if delivery and ramp go as planned. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst positioning remains constructive — Despite past underperformance, analysts retain bullish targets and an average “Moderate Buy” stance, which can support multiple expansion if growth persists. Read More.

Analyst positioning remains constructive — Despite past underperformance, analysts retain bullish targets and an average “Moderate Buy” stance, which can support multiple expansion if growth persists. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper metric review available — Coverage from Zacks and others breaks down how key line items compared to estimates (useful for modeling, not a fresh catalyst). Read More.

Deeper metric review available — Coverage from Zacks and others breaks down how key line items compared to estimates (useful for modeling, not a fresh catalyst). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Growth outlook under scrutiny — Industry pieces note Omnipod’s growth faces a new test as competition and execution matter; these narratives affect longer-term valuation but are not immediate earnings drivers. Read More.

Growth outlook under scrutiny — Industry pieces note Omnipod’s growth faces a new test as competition and execution matter; these narratives affect longer-term valuation but are not immediate earnings drivers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue guide misses consensus — Insulet gave Q1 revenue guidance of roughly $705.6M–$716.9M versus a ~$768.2M consensus, which may cap short-term upside and suggests near-term seasonality or execution timing issues despite stronger full-year guidance.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.