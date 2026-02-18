Insider Selling: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells 5,538 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,538 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $244,890.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 65,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,372.06. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. 6,240,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,185. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $93.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.57. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,608,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,056,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,813 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Zillow Group by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,632,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

