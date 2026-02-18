Insider Selling: Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $299,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,810.30. The trade was a 20.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stuart Canfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $302,475.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.4%

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.23. 1,905,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,942. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.50. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 131.9% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

