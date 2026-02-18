Insider Selling: Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) COO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) COO Clifford Smith sold 200,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $2,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 560,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,133.34. This trade represents a 26.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. 15,084,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,674,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The mining company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Glj Research reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $9.52 to $9.42 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 99,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 26,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading North American producer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products. Tracing its roots to 1847, the company has evolved from an iron-ore mining concern in the Great Lakes region into a fully integrated steelmaker. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs operates iron ore mining complexes in Michigan and Minnesota as well as steelmaking and finishing facilities across the United States.

The company’s integrated platform begins with direct control of key raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, and extends through every stage of steel production.

Featured Stories

