Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 6,891 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $4,275,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2,062.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,595,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Oracle by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,932,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,722 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 21,239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after buying an additional 1,721,042 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.97.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $153.94 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.17 and a 200-day moving average of $229.62. The company has a market capitalization of $442.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.