Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. $CTO

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G PLC boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 8.2% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JonesTrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

NYSE CTO opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $619.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.64.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company’s primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT’s portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.