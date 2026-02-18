Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 434,458 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 513,753 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,661 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 295,661 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,370. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $223.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in III. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,023,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 690,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 904,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 326,385 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on III shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Information Services Group from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Information Services Group

About Information Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc (ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm specializing in digital transformation, sourcing strategies and technology-driven business operations. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the company leverages deep market insights and data analytics to help clients optimize cost structures, accelerate growth and navigate complex technology landscapes. Since its founding in 2006, ISG has cultivated expertise across industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector.

ISG’s core offerings include sourcing advisory, managed governance, market intelligence and research services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.