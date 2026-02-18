Immunome, Inc. $IMNM Shares Sold by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,296 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Immunome were worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Immunome in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Immunome in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall purchased 46,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $999,986.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 853,247 shares in the company, valued at $18,344,810.50. This trade represents a 5.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip Tsai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $887,217. The trade was a 30.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 68,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,958. Company insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Immunome from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Leerink Partners set a $40.00 target price on Immunome in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Immunome in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Immunome Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.32. Immunome, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome’s approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company’s lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

