Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 586 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 56.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total transaction of $4,659,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,880. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total transaction of $2,066,825.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,658,227.40. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,551 shares of company stock worth $12,117,502. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $1,010.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $926.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $829.20. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,014.66. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $990.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,020.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $990.47.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

