Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.39 Million Stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,966 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algebris UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 1,393,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after buying an additional 333,245 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 928.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 61,595 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 77.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 3,870.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 409,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 398,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRBG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CRBG opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently -181.13%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

