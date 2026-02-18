Hut 8 (HUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
Hut 8 Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of HUT opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -135.74 and a beta of 4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Trading of Hut 8
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUT
Hut 8 Company Profile
Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hut 8
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- How to collect $1,170 a month from silver
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.