Hut 8 (HUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Hut 8 Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of HUT opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -135.74 and a beta of 4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $24.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Northland Securities set a $58.00 price objective on Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

