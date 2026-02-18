Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Huntsman has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 134.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Huntsman to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Up 11.5%

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,315. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. Huntsman has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 5.69%.The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Huntsman from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Huntsman from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUN

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.