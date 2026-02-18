Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 and last traded at GBX 105, with a volume of 181339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 201.

Hostelworld Group Price Performance

About Hostelworld Group

The firm has a market cap of £135.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.72.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services. In addition, it engages in the technology trading business. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

