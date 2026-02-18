Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,746,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $29,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 11,954 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $216,965.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 668,927 shares in the company, valued at $12,141,025.05. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $21.00 price target on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 85.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.