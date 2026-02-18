Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,245 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Dillard’s makes up 6.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 756.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,554,000 after purchasing an additional 62,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 75.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 18.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $411.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $184.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.33.

Dillard’s Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of DDS stock opened at $659.03 on Wednesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.24 and a 1 year high of $741.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $610.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard’s equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

